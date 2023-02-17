Daily Times

Muneeba’s historic century raises Pakistan’s World Cup aspirations

AFP/ Web Desk

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali hit the first century of the global event when she made 102 against Ireland, setting up a 70-run win for her team at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The bespectacled left-handed opener and wicketkeeper claimed that Nida Dar’s support during a century partnership was essential in helping her attain the mark.

“She always had the message for me to keep going and score big,” said Muneeba.

