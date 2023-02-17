Muneeba’s historic century raises Pakistan’s World Cup aspirations

Pakistan made 165 for five after they were sent in to bat.

Ireland were bowled out for 95, with left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu claiming career-best figures of four for 18.

The margin of the win provided a big boost to Pakistan’s net run rate and lifted their hopes of reaching the semi-finals despite losing to India in their opening match on Sunday.

The slightly-built Muneeba had not previously scored a half-century in 44 T20 Internationals although she made an ODI hundred against the same opponents in Lahore last November.

Muneeba and Dar (33) shared a third-wicket partnership of 101. Muneeba faced 68 balls and hit 14 fours.

Ireland beat Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series in Pakistan in November but were outplayed in a match between two sides who lost their opening World Cup matches.

“We are disappointed with our performance,” said Ireland captain Laura Delany. “At the start, we gave them too much width and it was difficult to pull it back.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof praised what she described as a “clinical” performance.

“We have taken ten wickets, so that’s pleasing. But I still think we can get better in the next game.”

Pakistan’s remaining matches are against West Indies in Paarl on Sunday and England at Newlands on Tuesday.

Muneeba’s century was the first by any Pakistan player in a T20 women’s international.

Ireland lost openers Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis inside the first five overs.

Orla Prendergast made a spirited 31 off 21 balls and Eimear Richardson hit powerfully to make 28 off 17 deliveries. But Ireland never threatened to get near the Pakistan total.

Sandhu dismissed both the leading scorers and was the main destroyer of the Ireland batting.

Pakistan had an injury scare when big-hitting batter Ayesha Naseem suffered what appeared to be a hamstring strain and had to leave the field after chasing a ball to the boundary.

AUSTRALIA ROUT SRI LANKA

On Thursday, Australian opening batters Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy took the defending champions to a dominant 10-wicket win in the global event against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Sri Lanka were restricted to 112 for eight after being sent in to bat in overcast conditions.

It never looked nearly enough as Mooney (56 not out) and Healy (54 not out) scored freely from the start of the Australian innings.

Grace Harris and Megan Schutt were mainly responsible for Sri Lanka’s moderate batting performance, although all of Australia’s bowlers were economical on a slow pitch.

Harris ran from mid-on and took a spectacular diving catch off Ellyse Perry to end an aggressive inning by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (16) to effect Australia’s first breakthrough with the total on 30.

Sri Lanka scored 50 in the first seven overs but became becalmed against Australia’s slow bowlers.

Harris took two wickets in an over with her off-spinners to reduce Sri Lanka to 69 for three as they added only another 19 runs in seven overs.

Schutt took four wickets in her last two overs to prevent a late burst of scoring in the ‘death’ overs.

Wicket-keeper Healy made three stumpings as the Sri Lankan batters tried to break the shackles.

Summarised scores:

Pakistan bt Ireland by 70 runs.

PAKISTAN 165-5 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 102, Nida Dar 33; A. Kelly 2-27); IRELAND 95 in 16.3 overs (O. Prendergast 31; Sadia Iqbal 2-17, Nida Dar 2-5, Nashra Sandhu 4-18).

Australia bt Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

SRI LANKA 112-8 in 20 overs (H. Samarawickrama 34; M. Schutt 4-24, G. Harris 2-7); AUSTRALIA 113-0 in 15.5 overs (B. Mooney 56 not out, A. Healy 54 not out). Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023