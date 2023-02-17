Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah’s brief conversation sets off a meme-fest on Twitter

Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actor, has once more received attention for wishing Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah a happy birthday. Shah, who turned 20 yesterday, simply said “Thank you!” in response to Rautela’s SMS, but Pakistanis feel forced to elaborate on their fleeting and essentially meaningless exchange.

After the pacer congratulated Shadab Khan on his marriage in an Instagram picture, Rautela left Naseem a comment wishing him well. The actor wished Naseem Shah a happy birthday. Many congratulations on receiving the honorary DSP level. Naseem replied, “Thank you,” in response to her welcome.

In order to see Urvashi’s post, Instagram users will have to follow her, otherwise her comment won’t be visible to them.

Several Twitter users have now expressed their opinions on the micro-blogging platform, and they all strongly believe Shah should continue to concentrate on cricket.

Several people have also asked Rautela to “keep away” from their son, displaying their possessiveness for the young boy, and have made memes to vent their annoyance.