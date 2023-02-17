Pakistan backs peaceful resolution of intl disputes

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations charter. She was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed). The minister addressed the forum through a video message. Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque also attended the ceremony virtually. In her remarks, the minister congratulated all parties on the opening of the office and reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the International Organization for Mediation. She emphasized that development was a shared goal of the international community, yet unresolved international disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir, continue to shackle the progress and development leading to poverty. She noted that as the largest developing country and the partner of choice on the road to sustainable development, China had an irreplaceable role to play in strengthening the international system to better serve the needs of our peoples. She expressed hope that IOMed will pave the way for expeditious and low-cost resolution of the international disputes. The IOMed preparatory office was jointly inaugurated by Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HKSAR, Liu Guangyuan, Secretary for Justice of the Government of the HKSAR Paul TK Lam and Director-General of the IOMed Preparatory Office Sun Jin. Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, and ministerial-level representatives of Indonesia, Sudan, Belarus, Serbia, Laos, Djibouti, Algeria and Cambodia also addressed the ceremony through video messages.