Motorbikes, three wheelers’ sale drops 32.4% in seven months

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 32.47 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to sales of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 737,393 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 1,092,013 units in July-January (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The sale of Suzuki motorcycles, however, witnessed an increase of 8.21 percent from 21,240 units in last year to 22,985 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 23.26 percent from 798,657 units to 612,817 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 14,038 units to 7,577 units witnessing a decline of 46.02 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 68.86 percent from 63,286 units to19,706 units. The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 63.65 percent from 168,546 units to 61,260 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers dipped from 5,342 units to 1,266 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also decreased by 47.41 percent from 8,386 units to 4,410 units. The sale of United Auto three-wheelers has shown a decrease of 50.76 percent from 1,903 units to 937 units, the data revealed. Moreover, the Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has registered a total of 74,524 vehicles during the last seven months from July 2022 to February 2023.

Talking to APP, Director Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam said during the last seven months (July 2022 to February 15, 2023) 74,524 public and private vehicles were registered in four main categories.

“A total number of 72,432 vehicles were registered in private category, which includes 40,726 motorcycles and 23,011 motorcars.” “Moreover, 6078 jeeps, 1791 vans, 815 pick-up vans, 7 ambulances, 3 wagons and a bus is registered in the E&T office during the last seven months,” he said. He said a total of 714 commercial vehicles were registered which includes 605 pick-ups, 33 wagons, 26 trucks/dumpers, 30 mini trucks, 04 trucks, 8 coasters and seven tractors. “Meanwhile, in the government vehicles category, a total of 1377 vehicles were registered which includes 346 motor cars, 382 motorcycles, 305 pick-up vans, 138 vans, 12 buses, 61 jeeps, 34 tractors, 63 trucks, 12 wagons, 08 ambulances, 10 minibuses, 3 forklifters, 2 tankers and one crane. Whereas, only one tractor was registered in the agriculture category,” he said. Azam said that Excise teams are conducting raids against agent mafia on regular basis, he urged the public not to approach agents, and directly visit his office if they have any issues regarding the transfer and registration process.

He added that one window operation, Qmatic system installed in Excise office for public facilitation and suggested public to register vehicles in the same city where they live or drive in routine.