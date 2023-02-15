Multan Sultans suffer big blow as Shahnawaz Dahani out of PSL due to finger injury

LAHORE: Multan Sultans have suffered big blow as fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 2023 due to a fracture on his right little finger. Dahani picked up the injury in the opening game against Lahore Qalandars when a ball that Sikandar Raza powerfully punched the ball down the ground struck his bowling hand. Scans confirmed a fracture in his right little finger for which he requires surgery. It is understood that he could potentially be out of action for at least two months. Fast bowler Muhammad Ilyas has replaced him. Dahani has been Sultans’ mainstay in the bowling unit. He made his PSL debut in 2021 and made an immediate impression. He picked up 20 wickets in his opening season, the third-most in a single edition of PSL, only behind Hasan Ali (25) and Faheem Ashraf (21) in 2019. He was then fast-tracked into the national team and he made his Pakistan debut in November 2021. He has played two ODIs and 11 T20Is so far.

Sultans have also a back-up option in Anwar Ali. Sameen Gul and Ihsanullah played the opening game while overseas bowling picks Wayne Parnell and Josh Little are yet to join the team. Sultans have had a great run in the last two seasons of the PSL. They were the most consistent team last year, losing only two out of 12 games, including the final against Qalandars. No other team managed to win more than six games in the group stage. They have been the most successful franchise in terms of wins overall, finishing in the top two in the last three seasons and clinching the title in 2021.