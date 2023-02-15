Bangladeshi rescue team continues working in Türkiye’s quake-hit region

The Bangladeshi team continued its rescue efforts in Türkiye’s quake-hit Adiyaman province, the Bangladeshi Embassy in Ankara said.

“The government of Bangladesh sent a rescue team consisting of 46 members to conduct rescue operations and provide medical support in the quake-hit area. At present the team is working at (southeastern) Adiyaman province,” the embassy said in a statement.

So far, the team rescued one person and pulled out 20 bodies from the debris. The team is likely to be redeployed to other areas soon, it added.

“Despite the challenges of the weather situation, the Bangladeshi rescue team remains fearless, working tirelessly day and night to bring comfort and hope to those in need in Adiyaman province,” it added.

Noting that there are 56 Bangladeshi nationals in five provinces in the affected areas, it said the embassy is in close contact with the expatriate Bangladeshis after the devastating earthquakes.

The embassy is also looking after the Bangladeshi student Mohammad Golam Said who was rescued from the rubble in Kahramanmaras province 36 hours after the earthquakes.

Said was taken to Ankara City Hospital by an air ambulance with the support of the Turkish authorities, it said.

The embassy expressed deep gratitude to the Turkish authorities for their generous assistance at this critical moment, it added.

At least 35,418 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes. In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.