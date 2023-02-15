CDA to clear pathways from car showroom dealers

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start a massive anti-encroachment drive against the car showroom owners who parked their vehicles on footpaths, right of way, causing a nuisance to travelers.

“The authority in that regard has issued a final notice to car dealers and showroom owners to remove encroachments otherwise the law will take its course,” sources in the CDA told APP.

The illegal encroachments were hindering pedestrian movement in different sectors, if the encroachments were not eliminated, the authority would conduct a drive to remove them, they added.

They said the decision was taken on the directions of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal as the authority has received several complaints from the residents of different sectors of the federal capital.

During the first phase, the sources said the operation would be launched against the car dealers in sector G-8, G-9 Karachi Company, F-10 and F-11. The authority had also asked the district administration to assist in the operation.

They said during the operation, several illegally constructed ramps and illegal structures would be demolished while unattended parked vehicles of car motor dealers and showrooms in the public parking area were to be shifted to relevant police stations.

The sources said that due to encroachments made by car dealers, the pedestrian movement was hindered, and the residents have to face difficulties in parking due to illegitimate ramps constructed by car dealers and showroom owners as well as illegal occupiers on footpaths and parking areas.