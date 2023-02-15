Efforts stressed to stamp out polio virus

The newly joined Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal has underlined the need for augmenting efforts by all the stakeholders to ensure stamping out of polio virus from the last endemic region and protect children from permanent disabilities. He said this while chairing the maiden meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) for polio eradication here Wednesday at his office in Civil Secretariat.

Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Secretary Information, Secretary Health, representative of Pak Army and Police Department, Additional Secretary Health for Polio Eradication / Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Asif Rahim, Deputy Coordinator EOC, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Director General Health Services KP, Director EPI, Senior Consultant CDC, Dr Rana Safdar, National N Stop Brig Retd Soomro, Team Leads UNICEF & WHO participated in the meeting. All the divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined the forum virtually.

Chief Secretary said that a lot of effort, coordination and resources go into every round of anti-polio campaign, and it was important to ensure optimal use and benefits of all these efforts by ensuring a strict monitoring and accountability system in place at all levels.

He thanked all the partners and Provincial Emergency Operations Center for the sustained efforts and for containing the spread of the virus to other districts saying that the provincial government will continue to support the polio eradication efforts till the finish line is reached.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health (polio eradication)/ Coordinator EOC, Asif Rahim briefed the forum in detail about the ongoing February round of anti-polio campaign in the province, epidemiology and surveillance updates, updated status of environmental sites, the performance of the campaign in southern KP, intensified extended outreach activities (EOAs), new interventions adopted by provincial EOC to get the desired results in terms of improved reporting from field and coverage of missed children.

He also oriented the forum about the new interventions including the ring strategy introduced in the Mehsud belt of South Waziristan, new campaign modality three plus two according to the ground situation, Extended outreach activities (EOAs), positive environmental sites, streamlining the reporting, presence and corrective actions by campaign monitors.

The forum discussed the challenges faced in reaching remote and high-risk areas of the province and developed a plan to overcome these challenges.

It was also stressed to build better coordination and collaboration among different stakeholders involved in the polio eradication campaign and develop a plan to strengthen partnerships and communication among them.

In the concluding remarks, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasized the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage and continuing surveillance activities to ensure the sustained success of the polio eradication program in the province.