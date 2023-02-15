LHC extends stay on implementation of Lahore Master Plan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday extended stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050 for another two weeks.

The court also ordered for obtaining services of an international or local consultant for re-examination of the master plan. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by a citizen, Abdul Rehman, challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amir Ahmad Khan and other officials appeared during the proceedings.

The court observed that the plan would become functional till 2050, and it would affect the citizens, while regretting that the societies were formed overnight by abolishing farmlands. Damage was being caused to the economy by depriving farmers of their lands, it added.

The court further noted that, due to the current pollution situation, our survival was in danger, adding that “we should examine the matter”. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing for another two weeks and extended stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The petitioner had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification. He expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental damage. He submitted that the plan was launched with mala fide intention and pleaded with the court to set aside it. Meanwhile, an LHC judge on Tuesday referred a petition challenging the appointment of director general Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before a larger bench. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the caretaker Punjab government was responsible for holding transparent elections in Punjab only and it could not make appointments and transfers. He argued that the caretaker government had appointed Sohail Zafar Chatta as DG ACE Punjab in violation of rules. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment being illegal. However, a law officer opposed the petition and submitted that the caretaker government was empowered to make appointments and postings. He further argued that the petition was not maintainable. To which, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the petition was maintainable.

At this stage, the law officer submitted that a larger bench was hearing identical petitions and requested the court to refer the matter to it. Subsequently, the court referred the petition to the LHC chief Justice with a request to fix it before the larger bench.