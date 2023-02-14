Film academy response to Will Smith slap was ‘inadequate,’ group’s president says

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb 13 (Reuters) – Hollywood’s film academy did not adequately respond to Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last March, the organization’s president said on Monday at a gathering of this year’s Oscar nominees.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was criticized for allowing Smith to remain in his seat, and accept the best actor trophy, after he assaulted Rock on stage.

“What happened on stage was totally unacceptable,” academy president Janet Yang said at the annual Oscar nominees’ luncheon in Beverly Hills. “And the response from the organization was inadequate.