Imran considers PTI supporters as ‘mentality handicapped’: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan considered his supporters as “mentally handicapped persons”. The PTI chief was in the habit of blowing hot and cold and insulted his voters by saying such things, she said in a statement while commenting on Imran Khan’s address. The minister said abusing someone one day and then forgiving them the next day was Imran Khan’s “style of doing politics”, whether it were the judiciary, the United States, or national institutions She said Imran Khan was brought into power in sheer “violation of the law”. There was no “rule of law” during his tenure of government rather it was the “rule of the jungle”. Whether Imran Khan himself had acted upon the rule of law while forcing the then National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, governor (Punjab) and President of Pakistan to violate the Constitution, she asked. She added that the country got real freedom when the “foreign agents, thieves, liars, hypocrites and money launderers” like Imran Khan were thrown out of power.