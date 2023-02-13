Rihanna pregnant with second child, rep confirms after Super Bowl halftime show

A spokesman for Rihanna announced the singer is expecting her second child after her much anticipated Super Bowl performance, according to the Associated Press.

With scores of dancers wearing puffy white costumes all around her, Rihanna performed 13 minutes of her best hits while wearing a red jumpsuit that opened to show a tighter red layer of clothing and a noticeable bump.

She occasionally seemed like she was stroking her stomach, which led to rumours on social media about a potential

pregnancy.

It was her first public performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards and her first since becoming a mother; she had a son nine months ago with rapper A$AP Rocky.