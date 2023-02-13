Rihanna pregnant with second child, rep confirms after Super Bowl halftime show

A spokesman for Rihanna announced the singer is expecting her second child after her much anticipated Super Bowl performance, according to the Associated Press. With scores of dancers wearing puffy white costumes all around her, Rihanna performed 13 minutes of her best hits while wearing a red jumpsuit that opened to show a tighter red layer of clothing and a noticeable bump. She occasionally seemed like she was stroking her stomach, which led to rumours on social media about a potential pregnancy. It was her first public performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards and her first since becoming a mother; she had a son nine months ago with rapper A$AP Rocky. The singer said in 2019 that she had turned down the chance to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, who received a heavy backlash when he was the first NFL player to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem. This time around, Rihanna, 34, credited her son for her decision to perform. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything,” Rihanna said during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl. She added: “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”