The first Pakistani brand to show at London Fashion Week

For the first time in the history of the Pakistani fashion industry, a local brand will be included on the list of international brands’ collections to be worn by supermodels and walked down the runway for fashionistas.

The official online schedule of London Fashion Week (LFW), which will take place this month from Friday, February 17, 2023, to Tuesday, February 21, 2023, includes a slot for a Pakistani brand called Rastah on February 17. The event will feature Rastah’s SS23 Collection Showcase, Evening Event, Menswear & Womenswear.

This achievement of ‘Rastah’ mirrors how the streetwear label outshined its contemporaries by becoming a part of one of the world’s biggest fashion weeks.

The brand focuses solely on its credibility, quality control, and the visions that drive the brand.

Rastah’s ‘Volume IX’ will be an ideal blend of risk and creativity. From colours to textures and embroideries to unexpected silhouettes, the brand experiments for fashion lovers to enjoy.

The collection will be featured in an exclusive exhibit at LFW on February 17th, and will then be open to the public until February 21st.

While other brands plan on expanding their presence in the country, Rastah does the exact opposite. The brand invests in expansion on an international level and succeeded so when Oscar Award winner actor Riz Ahmed opted for Rastah. Apart from Ahmed, the brand was also utilized in Disney Hotstar’s Ms. Marvel series. With India being our neighboring country and Rastah’s creations speaking volume, it was inevitable for Bollywood’s prominent actors with the likes of Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor to avoid this Pakistani brand.

Back at home, Rastah has often been seen on Sheheryar Munawar, Asim Azhar, Hasan Raheem, and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

The brand aims to redefine ‘cool’ streetwear for Pakistanis and beyond. Worn both by prominent faces during ‘it’ events, and a lowkey crowd, the brand enjoys both markets. Rastah incorporates a laidback vibe, snazzy details, a mix of textures, different colors and pattern for their loyal customers.

The world is shrinking, and fashion aesthetics are blending and overlapping. Rastah will undoubtedly take advantage of the opportunity provided by LFW to establish a stronger presence in the fashion world.

LFW is held twice a year in London, in February and September, and showcases over 250 designers to a global audience of influential media and retailers.