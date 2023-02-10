HEC invites applications from Afghan students for documentary contest

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has called for applications for Afghan Short Documentary Contest and invited all enthusiastic Afghan students studying in Pakistan under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan Students to submit a short documentary video sharing their higher education experiences in Pakistan using high-resolution cameras or smart phones.

According to official sources from HEC, the theme of the short documentary contest is “Education Experiences of Afghan Youth studying in Pakistan”

As per details of the application process, initially in step one, submit an original idea based documentary no longer than 40 – 60 seconds in duration on the given theme using smart phone or high resolution cameras

While in step 2, the jury members will shortlist top 10 Afghan students’ entries to showcase and will inform students and their universities’ nominated Public Relations Officers (PROs). Mass Communication Department Faculty Members to participate as their Mentors to submit short documentary of 4 – 6 minutes using only high resolution cameras (please refer to technical requirements) on the given theme in English language with subtitles translated into 2 languages (Urdu & Dari).

The deadline to submit initial applications is 21-02-2023, while announcement of top 10 shortlisted finalists will be announced on 24-02-2023 and final documentary will be submitted on 10-03-2023. Meanwhile the event will be held (Tentatively) on 15/17-03-2023.