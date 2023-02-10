Rupee gains Rs 2.82 against US dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.82 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 270.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 273.32. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 272 and Rs. 276 respectively. The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 3.52 and closed at Rs 290.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 293.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 327.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs 330.61. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 77 paisa each to close at Rs 73.64 and Rs 72.08 respectively.