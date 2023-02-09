PCB unveils PSL-8 trophy in a glamourous ceremony at Shalimar Gardens

LAHORE: National team’s motto, artistry, recognition and prestige were conveyed in the brand new Pakistan Super League 8 trophy, which was unveiled in an eye-catching and memorable ceremony at the historic Shalimar Gardens by the Chair of the PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi in the presence of franchise owners, representatives and elite cricketers here on Thursday. The 24-karat Supernova Trophy, as it will be called, has been made in Pakistan and showcases the country’s skilled craftsmanship and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dedication towards supporting local businesses. The three pillars of the trophy, which are studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones, represent the national cricket team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, while the main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Najam Sethi said: “PSL is very close to my heart and it has always been my commitment and endeavour for it to become bigger, better and stronger each year. With this in mind, and to also celebrate the pinnacle PCB event taking place in front of home fans, we decided to design a new trophy that encompasses our spirit as a proud nation and launch it at the Shalimar Gardens, which is a national treasure and a symbol of pride for all of us. The Supernova Trophy is a testament to the passion and perseverance of Pakistani people and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricket players. he creation of this trophy was a true labour of love and, as the league continues to grow in success, the PSL trophy has become a symbol of excellence and achievement, something that players and teams strive to lift and hold aloft in victory each year.”

Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Multan Sultans, said: “Finally, the biggest event in Pakistan is around the corner and one can already feel festivity in the air. Multan Sultans have had an incredible run in the HBL PSL and I have no doubt that our boys will do great in the upcoming edition. We, at Multan Sultans, cannot wait to add the Supernova Trophy to our cabinet.” Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, said: “We are excited to see the launch of season eight of the PSL with the unveiling of this season’s trophy. This is the first season post-Covid and we are really looking forward to fans getting unrestricted access to stadiums for the first time in four years. This will be the first time Islamabad United plays across four venues. We are excited to experience the crowd in Multan for the first time. This season we have lots of things planned for our home crowd in Rawalpindi as well.”

Atif Rana, Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars, said: “As the defending champions of PSL, we feel extremely proud to enter the battle grounds one more time with an even more well-built and resourceful team. I’m expecting the Home of Qalandars to be filled in support of Lahore Qalandars, just as it has been in every season. We request every Qalandar fan to wear green and support us in each corner of the country. To our devoted and diehard fans, I assure you that the trophy of PSL 8 will yet again, be ours to conquer.”

Javed Afridi, Chair of Peshawar Zalmi, said: “It’s great to see the Pakistan Super League trophy unveiling on its eighth edition in Pakistan. I have high hopes from this season as all teams are made up of talented cricketers. I’m looking forward to an exciting and competitive tournament.” Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators, said: “The trophy unveiling ceremony officially kicks off the festivities of HBL PSL and we are really excited about the season eight. Everyone likes winning but you have to go through transition at some point and taste defeat in the process. We keep believing in our processes and I believe this year we will reap the fruits of its labour. Quetta Gladiators are going to be a force to be reckoned with in PSL 8, Inshallah!” Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, said: “The PSL 2023 season is upon us and I couldn’t be more excited! The Karachi Kings team has been working tirelessly to bring you our best performance yet and I have no doubt that we will make our fans proud.”