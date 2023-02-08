Gold prices decrease by Rs.4,300 to Rs 200,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.4,300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs.200,000 against sale at Rs. 204,300 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,686 to Rs.171,468 against Rs.175,154, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.157,179 from Rs.160,558, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,230 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.17.14 to 1,911.86. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$1 to US$ 1,869 as compared to its sale at US$1,870 on the last trading day, the association reported.