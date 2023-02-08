Students asked to seek admission in HEC’s recognized institutes

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked the students to choose only recognized institutions for their higher studies.

According to the official sources, it is being notified for the information of students, parents and general public that the HEC has been empowered, by virtue of its ordinance under which Institutions including those not part of the State educational system might be opened and operated across the country.

Therefore HEC, in exercising its delegated powers, recognizes degrees from accredited universities/institutions in the public and private sector and degrees from their approved campuses, including Transnational Educational Institutions imparting foreign qualification in country as mentioned at website on the following web links:

Link of Recognized Universities/Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/HEIs. Link of Recognized Campuses of Public and Private Sector Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/recognizedCampuses.

Link of Recognized Institutions Imparting Foreign Qualification in Pakistan through Collaboration: www.hec.gov.pk/site/FCI.

HEC warned that any other University/Institution which is not listed in HEC Recognized Universities/ Institutions/Campuses available at our website will not be considered/ recognized.

Further, a separate list of Fake, Illegal, Unlawful and Unrecognized Institutions are also being maintained at following web link for awareness of public and all relevant stakeholders:

List of Illegal/Fake Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/Illegal-DAIs.

Meanwhile, list of unaccredited institutions will be available at website: https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Accreditation.aspx.

In the larger interest of general public and forthcoming admission season, students and their parents are cautioned to verify legal status of the University/Institution, its campus and transnational education (TNE) provider from the above-mentioned links before seeking admission.

Moreover, the status of affiliated colleges can be verified from respective public sector universities/institutions and HEC.

However, the students are strictly advised not to take admissions in those Institutions which are not listed on HEC website in the recognized list of Universities/ Institutions/Campus(s). Degrees obtained from un-recognized/un-lawful Institutions/ Campuses will not be recognized by HEC.

It is pertinent to mention here that students and parents are cautioned not to get admission in the Universities/DAIs whose admissions are banned due to various irregularities as mentioned on HEC website.

Urdu University organizes seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiris: Federal Urdu University Islamabad yesterday organised a seminar regarding “Kashmir Solidarity Day” which was participated by a large number of students and heads of all departments to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

On the special invitation of In-charge Islamabad Campus Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ishaq, the leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mr. Parvez Shah participated as a special guest.

Islamabad Campus in-charge Dr. Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq in his address while welcoming Mr. Parvez Shah and all the participants said that only those living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can understand the pain of the people of Kashmir who are victims of brutal oppression and tyranny of India for many decades.

“Today we are going to come together to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and I believe that very soon Kashmir will get freedom from the illegal rule of India” he added.

Addressing the participants, Chief Guest Mr. Parvez Shah shed light on the various periods of Kashmir’s freedom struggle since the establishment of Pakistan till now.

Appreciating all the encouragement given by the government and the people of Pakistan for the cause of Kashmir, he said that the Kashmiris love Pakistan and consider it as their home.

He said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference is highlighting the freedom struggle of Kashmir worldwide by informing about the Indian atrocities. Currently, Parvez said, the Indian government is engaged in the strategy of genocide of Kashmiris and turning them into a minority.

He expressed hope that by the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, Kashmiris will get the right to vote according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the people of Kashmir will get freedom from Indian rule.