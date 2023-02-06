Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

The 65th Grammy Awards are underway in Los Angeles on Sunday. Beyoncé has tied the late Georg Solti for the most wins in Grammys history after she took home three awards Sunday during the show’s ceremony. Solti, a Hungarian-British conductor, also has 31 Grammys. He’s held on to the record since 1997. By the time the show started on CBS, Beyoncé had already won two Grammys. Beyoncé entered Sunday’s ceremony as the leading nominee including album, song, and record of the year. If she wins in any of those major categories, it’ll be her first since she received the song of the year honor for “Single Ladies” in 2010. Check out full list of winners: Album of the Year ABBA – Voyage Adele – 30 Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé – Renaissance Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days Coldplay – Music of the Spheres WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Lizzo – Special Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Best New Artist Anitta Domi & JD Beck Latto Måneskin Molly Tuttle Muni Long Omar Apollo WINNER: Samara Joy Tobe Nwigwe Wet Leg Record of the Year ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down Adele – Easy on Me Beyoncé – Break My Soul Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock Doja Cat – Woman Harry Styles – As It Was Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous Steve Lacy – Bad Habit Song of the Year Adele – Easy on Me Beyoncé – Break My Soul WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did Gayle – ABCDEFU Harry Styles – As It Was Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 Lizzo – About Damn Time Steve Lacy – Bad Habit Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) Best Pop Solo Performance WINNER: Adele – Easy on Me Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule Doja Cat – Woman Harry Styles – As It Was Lizzo – About Damn Time Steve Lacy – Bad Habit Best Dance/Electronic Music Album WINNER: Beyoncé – Renaissance Bonobo – Fragments Diplo – Diplo Odesza – The Last Goodbye Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender Best Rap Album DJ Khaled – God Did Future – I Never Liked You Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry Best Música Urbana Album WINNER: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy Farruko – La 167 Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam Coldplay & BTS – My Universe Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song) WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy Best Country Album Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Luke Combs – Growin’ Up Maren Morris – Humble Quest Miranda Lambert – Palomino WINNER: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time Best R&B Song WINNER: Beyoncé – Cuff It Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away Best Pop Vocal Album ABBA – Voyage Adele – 30 Coldplay – Music of the Spheres WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House Lizzo – Special