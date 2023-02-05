President stresses importance of sports activities in healthy living

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday stressed the importance of promoting healthy activities and sports that were closer to nature. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of a golf tournament here, he said the game of golf brought humans closer to nature. He said exercise and physical activities were very important for human health. It was healthy to be in a natural environment as it also helped in taking better decisions, he added. He underscored the need for encouraging healthy activities like golf among citizens especially youth. Earlier, the President gave away prizes among golfers who won the golf tournament and achieved distinction in different categories of golf.

Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also attended the prize distribution ceremony. Chief Executive Officer of Serena Hotels Aziz Bolani informed about the sports diplomacy undertaken by his hotel for promotion of sports especially golf. President Dr Alvi appreciated the hotel management for the initiative of organizing the golf tournament in the capital city.

Revolutionary changes demand team work in health sector:Punjab Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir has said that revolutionary changes in the health sector demand team work. He was addressing the 9th CEOs health/MSs conference held at a local hotel here on Saturday. He urged CEOs health to perform their duties honestly and beyond political pressure. Dr Jamal Nasir said that essential and standard medicines lists available in hospitals should be displayed at entry points for awareness of the public and discourage political atmosphere in all the health facilities including Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres. He deplored that training programme was not launched for paramedics to upgrade them in the past but now this programme would be initiated soon.

Secretary Health Ali Jan, in his address directed to ensure hepatitis screening for staff of all health facilities as well as their vaccination. He urged CEOs and MSs to get all the patients admitted in the hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme in a bid to earn maximum revenue for hospitals. He said that bulk purchase of hospitals through CEOs at cost of Rs.9.2 billion was being done and month-wise disease calendar being prepared to sensitize the MSs. He said that clinical audit of dengue deaths reported in 2022 would be conducted at all cost. Ali Jan announced waive-off fee/charges for conducting tests of ultrasound and X-ray at all RHCs to facilitate patients. He warned that habitual absent doctors would be transferred and reported to the department. The minister PSHD and secretary congratulated the administration for holding this conference in a successful manner.