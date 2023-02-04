NA body for implementing ICT prohibition of corporal punishment rules

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training appreciated the government for the promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules, however, directed that implementation of the rules must be ensured in true letter and spirit.

The committee passed these remarks during the 36th meeting of the Standing Committee held here on Friday under the Chairmanship of Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

During the course of discussion on an agenda item concerning the framing of rules as an aftermath of “The Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill”, the Ministry informed the Committee that the rules in question have not only been framed but also promulgated and notified in the Official Gazette on 2nd February 2023.

The Committee, while expressing displeasure over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), directed the Registrar IUB to convey the VC to ensure attendance in the next meeting.

The VC, IUB, was required to hold enquires into two different issues concerning missing admission forms of BA 1st Annual Examination of 2000 and misconduct of an Assistant Professor of IUB namely Dr. Saeed and personally submit reports to the Committee but he did not turn up.

On an issue regarding the non-accreditation of engineering degrees of Pakistani students, earned from Hungarian Universities, by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the Committee directed the HEC and the PEC to find out some viable solutions to the issue as the same was causing concerns amongst the students and their parents.

Regarding revision in policy for appointment and promotion of All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers’ Association and release of funds to Tenure Track System (TTS) Teachers against notified salaries, the Committee was informed by the Chairman HEC that he was personally looking into both the issues and the same will be settled in near future with the consensus of all the stakeholders. On the assurance given by the Chairman HEC, the Committee disposed of both issues.

On the Legislative Business (Bills), the Committee was informed by the Chairman HEC that codal formalities; in respect of the proposed Universities, had not yet been fulfilled by the Movers, therefore, the same could not be supported. The Committee unanimously decided not to take up all those Bills on its agenda till the completion of requisite codal formalities by the Movers.

The Committee, however, deferred “The National University of Modern Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill, 2022”, “The matter regarding ban on book titled as Ayina-e-Imraniyat”, “The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and “The National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023” due to non-attendance of the Movers.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Kiran Imran Dar and Zahra Wadood Fatemi besides Chairman, HEC, and senior officer of M/o Federal Education & Professional Training and its attached Departments.