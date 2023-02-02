PIC issue show-cause to PEC for not sharing information

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) on Wednesday held 21 hearings pertaining to the Right of Access to Information Act 2017 and issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for not responding to the information request of the appellant and the notices of the Commission.

While chairing the proceedings of the Commission, Chief Information Commissioner, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui reiterated to implement the government’s transparent policy for ensuring citizens to get access to information from public departments. Siddiqui emphasised that “nobody will be allowed to flout or evade the law” and underscored the importance of the constitutional right of the citizens under ‘Right of Access to Information Act 2017’.

During the hearing, the Commission ordered to issue the show-cause notice to the PEC for not providing documents and details for the renewal of license as constructor of a private company M/s EPC & C solution private limited. The commission ordered the PEC to respond the Commissioner within 14 days of the notice. The applicant sought attested, certified copies of all supportive documents along with an application for registration and renewal of license details for the private company. The applicant reported to the Commission on the PEC’s negligent behaviour. Moreover, the PIC also issued notice to Director General Land and Cantonment Board to appear before the commission in the next hearing as the latter remained absent in the hearing.