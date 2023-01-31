Maximum relief to be provided to martyrs, ghazis’ families: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that major decisions had been taken for the welfare and immediate relief for families of police martyrs and Ghazis who were injured and disabled in combating with terrorists or other field operations. Dr Usman Anwar issued an order to clear the pending dues of all police martyrs within a week. He said that widow’s allowance (Rs 8500 per month) of the police employees who died in line of duty was insufficient in the current economic situation, so it was necessary to increase the widow’s ‘Guzara’ allowance to make it equal to the minimum wage of laborer such as 25,000 approved by the government in order to reduce their financial troubles. The IG Punjab said that it had been decided to increase the ‘Guzara’ allowance of the widows of police employees who died before ten years of service to make it equal to approved minimum wage of a laborer by the government. He said the rules for departmental recruitment of children of police martyrs were being simplified and all the children of police martyrs coming on open merit would get 10 additional marks during the departmental recruitment process, he added.

Dr Usman Anwar said that if seat was not available in the concerned district for recruitment on Shaheed quota, then the child of martyr should be recruited immediately in any other district of the province where seat was available. The provincial police chief said the children of martyrs should be given full support for admission in the best schools, colleges and universities, and in this regard, RPOs and DPOs had been directed to contact with the families of martyrs. The IGP directed that all possible relief be provided to the families of police martyrs, adding that medical claims of police ‘Ghazis’ should be cleared immediately while preference should be given to Ghazis with respect to transfers postings.

Dr Usman Anwar said that a special package was being worked on for all those Ghazis who had become completely disabled and unable to even get up from bed. He said the package of martyrs who had an on-duty accident was being revised and the families of such martyrs would be given full salary. He said that a decision would be taken to increase the financial package of brave Ghazis of the police who become disabled in the line of duty and fighting anti-social elements. In this regard, a three member committee of DIG Establishment, DIG Operations and DIG IT had been formed, which would prepare its recommendations in seven days and present them in the next meeting of executive board, he asserted.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that police martyrs had secured the future of nation by sacrificing their lives. These views were expressed by IG Punjab at the Central Police Office while presiding over the police executive board session and giving instructions to the officers. In the meeting of the Police Executive Board, the professional matters of various branches, standing orders and other matters were discussed while the officers participating in the meeting expressed their suggestions and recommendations regarding under debate issues. The IGP said that a meeting of the Police Executive Board would be called regularly for immediate decision-making about the office issues of various branches. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Addl IG training Zulfiqar Hameed, Addl IG Welfare Riaz Nazeer Gara, Addl IG Special Branch Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG CTD Imran Mehmood, Additional IG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Traffic Rao Abdul Karim and other officers were also present.