PTDC to showcase Pakistan’s tourism potential in ‘Travel and Adventure Show New York’

Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) along with other provincial and regional partners will showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential in the two-day ‘Travel and Adventure Show New York’, to be held from January 28-29.

According to an official source, six provincial and regional tourism departments, 20 private tour operators and hospitality companies will take part in the show, and highlight the country’s rich tourism potential for the world.

“The provincial departments taking part in the event will include Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Tourism Development Cooperation of Punjab (TDCP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Culture and Tourism Department Gilgit-Baltistan (CTDGB) and Tourism Department of Balochistan”, the source said.

At the outset, the Pakistani delegation will also participate in other sideline meetings to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination in the North American market.

“The event will provide an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists”, the source added.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute in the socio-economic development of the country.

Travel and Adventure Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers.

With more than 110 events and over 18 years running, the Travel and Adventure Show series have been the go-to place for over 2.5 million travelers and over 4,500 of the world’s top destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers from around the globe.

Pakistan has a lot of potential to attract huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country’s culture, ecotourism and Sikh heritage.

Pakistan is undoubtedly a land of beauty which offers unmatched tourism opportunities due to its breath-taking landscapes, rich culture and heritage.