Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex inaugurated

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said that the construction of a judicial complex in Dera Ismail Khan was a good initiative which would help provide facilities for people regarding legal matters under one roof.

He said the judicial institutions were known as symbols of justice, adding that any injustice would not be tolerated.

He said that this magnificent building of the judicial complex had been built and now every possible measure would be taken to resolve the problems of the lawyers, judges and the public. The ceremony was attended by senior judges, the lawyers’ community and other senior government officials.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid also inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa service tribunal camp court, which was a longstanding demand of the people.

It was opened at an old family court building near the session judge court building and now the government employees would have all facilities in the camp court to pursue cases pertaining to service matters instead of travelling to Peshawar in this regard.

ANP’s President lays foundation stone of Bacha Khan Trust Complex: The provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bacha Khan Trust, Aimal Wali Khan laid the foundation stone of Bacha Khan Trust Complex in Charsadda on Monday.

Besides, general secretary ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Khushdil Khan advocate, Sardar Hussain Babak, Samar Haroon Bilour, members of the provincial cabinet, council and office bearers of Bacha Khan Trust and its subsidiaries were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Aimal Wali Khan said that the establishment of Bacha Khan Trust Complex at Uthmanzai is a matter of pride. He said that the day is historic and a source of pride for every associate of that movement. He said that the construction of Bacha Khan Markaz is also completed in Buner, saying in future it would be established in every district of the province.

Aimal Wali Khan said that foreign orchestrated movement has first targeted the educational institutions to push Pakhtuns to the darkness of illiteracy.

He said that Bacha Khan had established independent and autonomous educational institutions to bring the nation out of darkness one hundred years ago and today schools are being operated under the auspices of Bacha Khan Trust in various districts of the province, wherein the children are being provided free education.

The CEO Bacha Khan Trust said that Bacha Khan Complex will not only impart modern education to children of District Charsadda, rather will also house a safe house for orphans.

Bacha Khan Trust Complex is spread over an area of 160 kanal, which will house a Bacha Khan, hostel and Bacha Khan Markaz. Construction work on the complex will begin soon. Land for the construction of the complex was donated by president ANP Tehsil Charsadda, Taimur Khattak.