Speakers stress special initiatives for promotion of art, craft

Speakers at the third Unique Art & Craft Exhibition have stressed special measures for promotion of art and craft in the country, which will help open up new vistas of the art and culture sector.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held at Alhamra Art Council, The Mall, by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) and the Lahore Arts Council, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The speakers said that educational institutions and teachers could play a crucial role in promotion of art and craft among the young generation, especially students of institutions of higher learning.

Addressing the ceremony, Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairman Raziuddin Ahmad said that the current exhibition was reflective of new generation’s aspirations and their creative faculties. He said seeing enthusiasm and organised efforts of the Unique Group, the Lahore Arts Council decided to join hands with it for organising a festival to promote art and craft in the country.