685 community schools established in Balochistan

The Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) has established 685 community schools at far-flung districts of the province to eliminate illiteracy and bringing a vital change in society.

Talking to APP here Saturday, an official of Balochistan government said that more than 32000 children were getting free education with stationery and other necessary materials in community schools in far-flung areas of the province.

The provincial government has taken steps to increase the education ratio and has planned to enhance the community schools in those areas, where no government schools exist, he said and added that the main aim of community schools is to impart quality education in collaboration with local communities.

He underlined the need of communityís involvement in improving education facilities in the province, formation of Parents Teachers School Meeting Committee (PTSMCs) in all schools to enhance the role of communities. ìíThe communityís involvement is imperative for bringing a change in the society,î he added.

The Government of Balochistan has invested time and resources in education sector, he said adding that the provincial government had already introduced reforms in its Education Department. These reforms were aimed to address the challenges of providing improved infrastructure, devolving key responsibilities and plugging the shortage of teachers through merit-based recruitments, he told. The government has established real time monitoring and complaint cells in all district education offices for monitoring the teacherís attendance. The government has created multiple posts for teachers to fulfill the vacant positions and ensure availability of teachers in every school of the province, he concluded.

China-funded schools provides free education to 550 girl students: China-funded China Pakistan Friendship Government Girls Middle School, Gwadar is providing free education to 550 girl students belonging to low-income families of Gwadar city.

This was said by Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan in a handout on Saturday.

He said that the school is fully functional where as many as 15 highly qualified teachers and qualified staff are providing quality education to the students. The school have ensured conducive environment for extra-curricular activities and encourages students to participate. He further said that the said school has given the best results compared to other government schools in Gwadar. Under the supervision of China Foundation for Peace and Development, the school focuses on promoting education and improving literacy rates in the region. The school was upgraded from primary to middle level in 2017 and the building was expanded in 2020.