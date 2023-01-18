We-Exhibit 2023 excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said on Tuesday that “We-Exhibit 2023” which was going to be held on March 11, 2023 here at Family Park would be important for business women.

Through a video link message, he said the event was being organized under the auspices of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) would be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, says a news release.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that holding the industrial exhibition would not only give women of the region an opportunity to display their manufactured products at the local level which would also help the new entrepreneurs in determining their line-up business.