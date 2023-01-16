SDGs to launch APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2022 on Jan 17

The SDGs Secretariat, National Assembly of Pakistan, in collaboration with the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) is organizing the launch of a report titled “APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2022” on January 17 (Tuesday).

The report would provide a comprehensive overview of the CPEC projects in Pakistan while highlighting the contribution of the CPEC in the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals Agenda, said a press release issued here on Monday. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a significant strategic imperative that has received attention both in Pakistan and around the world.

The CPEC’s continuing second phase has shifted its emphasis to the Pakistani education industry, economics, infrastructure, and sustainability including the opening of technical education institutions and the initiation and expansion of student exchange programs. The event will be attended by parliamentarians, government officials and members of the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association.