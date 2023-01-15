NCAI announces artificial intelligence challenge for students

National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) has invited young and bright minds to present the most innovative projects to participate in Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition “AI TechVerse 2023”.

Al Techverse 2023 is an augmentation of NCAI’s flagship events the 3rd IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI 2023), Al IDEAS Challenge, Al Expo (Lab2Market) and Al Voyage.

According to an official of NCAI, this auspicious event titled “Al Techverse 2023” is going to be held from February 21-23 at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). The competition will provide an opportunity for young minds to connect, network and bring their best ideas to the table.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes after going through a rigorous screening process by AI Experts from the AI academia and industry. The participants can submit their concept notes by registering themselves through the web link: https://aitechverse.ncai.pk/.

The technical areas for submission of concept notes included Artificial Intelligence Applications, Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, Convolution Neural Networks, Cyber Security and AI, Data Fusion, Data Mining and Information Retrieval and Decision Support System.

The other themes include Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning and Big Data Analytics, Deep Learning and Cyber Security, Deep Learning and Forensics, Deep Learning and Real-Time Systems, Deep Learning and Social Networks, Biological Inspired Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Natural Language Processing and AI Chip and Neurocomputation.