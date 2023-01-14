WCLA introduces characters of armour men in Lahore Fort

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two characters of the Mughal era armour men in Lahore Fort.

According to WCLA sources here on Saturday, the armour men along with their horses would be standing outside the British era jail area in the Lahore Fort from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

In this regard, the WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the authority had introduced characters of Shahi Chobdars for tourists attraction, which were very much popular among the tourists especially for selfies.

“Now we have introduced the characters of Mughal armor men and are hopeful that they will also be appreciated by the tourists. In the coming days, the authority will also introduce more characters from the Mughal era,” he said.

LWMC starts strict monitoring to make markets litter free: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar is doing strict monitoring in the field to make commercial markets of the city litter free.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, Gulshan Ravi Zonal Officer Waqas Dogar had been suspended for poor cleanliness arrangements at Moon Market and Gulshan Ravi.

CEO Ali Anan Qamar reviewed the cleaning arrangements at LOS, Scheme Morr, Multan Road, Liaquat Chowk, Sabzazar, and Babu Sabu.

He said that the cleanliness arrangements in commercial markets must be improved while enforcement wing should take strict action against shopkeepers who throw garbage in the drains and streets.

Enforcement teams were advised to conduct operations in commercial markets and submit weekly reports.

Citizens have also been requested to play their role in keeping the city clean.