Establishment of Pak-Afghan Economic Zone in progress

Establishment of Pak-Afghan Zone near Afghanistan border in the periphery of Peshawar district is in progress and section four has been enforced for acquiring of the land. This was disclosed by Javed Khattak, CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) while talking to APP here Thursday. The KPEZDMC is establishing Pak-Afghan Economic Zone with the objective of tapping the potential of trade and commerce and facilitate businessmen of both the neighbouring countries, he told. 508 acres land will be established within the vicinity of Hayatabad Industrial Estate under the foothills of Shalman mountains. In Pak-Afghan Economic Zone, Afghan businessmen would be given the opportunity of doing business through partnership with Pakistani businessmen, Javed explained. He said a separate economic zone is expected to give impetus to Pak-Afghan business by strengthening supply chain of both the raw material and finished goods between the two countries.

Special cold storages will also be set up to protect perishable goods from being getting rot due to closure of Torkham border post, he added. The CEO KPEZDMC informed that NESPAK was working over feasibility of the Pak-Afghan zone and the work on infrastructure development would soon start after acquiring of the land. For Pak-Afghan Economic Zone, the new Expressway will be utilized for transportation of goods from main G.T road and Motorway industrial estate to avoid entry of goods laden trucks within the premises of city area of Peshawar district, he continued.

He said KPEZDMC is striving with the mission of economic prosperity through industrialization and within three years has succeeded in launching of nine new Economic Zones in the province besides two Special Economic Zones including Rashakai and Hattar. Around 298 new industrial units were established in the province during the last three years in these newly established economic zones and SEZs, he added. Through facilitation services provided by KPEZDMC, the number of operational enterprises increased to 1166 units, raising the employment figures to 100,530 with around 10 percent female participation. Meanwhile, Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the establishment of Pak-Afghan Economic Zone in KP. Zia Sarhadi said that the new economic zone would attract Afghan investment in the province and help in promotion of industrialization, creating job opportunities for thousands of youth on both sides of the border. Pak-Afghan trade has great potential and the establishment of new economic zone will help in tapping of this opportunity and have very positive impact on trade and commerce in the region reeling through the impact of terrorism and militancy, he added.