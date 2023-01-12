LHC informed CM Pervaiz Elahi has taken trust vote in PA

The Lahore High Court was informed on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

A five-judge LHC larger bench, led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, heard the petitions regarding denotifying of the provincial chief executive by the governor.

As the proceedings started, Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that the chief minister has taken the trust vote with the support of 186 members of the Punjab legislature.

Details to follow