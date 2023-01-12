What is the new dress code for children in Punjab schools?

The Punjab government has asked public and private sector schools to relax uniform rules to prevent children from the intense cold.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department (SED) on Wednesday, all public and private schools in Punjab have been directed to relax their uniform rules, letting students wear easily available warm clothes.

It directed the students can wear any warm wear – sweater, blazer, coat, jacket, cap, socks, shoes, etc – in January and February.

The Punjab government took the step a day after the federal had issued a notification on Tuesday directing that the students would be allowed to wear sweaters or jackets of any colour in addition to the uniform due to cold weather and inflation.