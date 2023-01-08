Over 75000 metric tons of imported wheat allocated for Multan division

The imported wheat has started to reach about 8077 metric tons out of over 75,000 metric tons total wheat allocation set for the Multan division has been received to meet the needs of flour. Deputy Director of Food Asif Raza while talking to APP here said that the imported wheat was coming from FAP terminal Karachi and being distributed as per demand in the Multan division. He informed that 57 percent of wheat from the first allocation of 14000 metric tons for Multan has been received. He said that there was no shortage of flour as ample stock of wheat was available across the division. Mr. Asif Raza stated that all out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of flour to citizens at cheaper prices fixed by the government. He said that the flour was being sold on government rates through 1700 shops and sales points across the division. 34 check posts have also been established at the entrance and exit points in the Multan division to control wheat smuggling.