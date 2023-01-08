Punjab CM rejects ECP’s notification of delimitation of constituencies

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has rejected the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the delimitation of union councils.

Mr Elahi presided over a session in which Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal Raja Basharat and Mian Mahmoodul Rasheed participated.

The detailed overview of the ECP’s notice was held and it was decided with unanimity to dismiss this notification because it did not fulfill the legal demands. The CM added that the decision to issue a notification by the ECP was an effort to bulldoze the people’s views because locals were not taken into consideration.

Describing his government s response to the notice, he said legal method would be utilised and the Punjab government would play its role as per the law and constitution. He added that apparently the released notification was an effort to support one particular party and therefore, concerns were expressed.

Ex-PA speaker calls on CM, discusses development projects: A senior lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and former Speaker Punjab Assembly Afzal Sahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office here on Saturday. Political situation, development projects of Jhelum and Faisalabad and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Punjab government was moving in the right direction of development as our intentions were noble, adding that Allah Almighty always helped those who served humanity. He highlighted that the number of development projects had been started in the Punjab.

The CM said that he had made education free up to Matric level during his first tenure and now had made it free up to BA level, adding that our every moment was devoted to bring ease among the lives of common people.

Faisal Chaudhry remarked that CM Parvez Elahi was rendering commendable services for the well-being of people, saying that the spirit of CM for the welfare of lawyers community was laudable.

Afzal Sahi remarked that the previous golden tenure of Parvez Elahi was remembered by the people even to date, adding that the Chief Minister had taken solid steps to provide maximum relief to the people of the province in a short span of time even now.

CM grieves over loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on the Faisalabad Gojra road. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons.CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons in the accident.CM sought a report about the accident and directed the administration to take further action by bringing the driver found responsible of committing this negligence in the stern grip of law.

CM takes notice of deaths due to mysterious disease: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

The Chief Minister took notice of the incident over the deaths of 12 persons of a single family and sought a report from Secretary Health department and Commissioner Bahawalpur division over the tragic incident. The Chief Minister directed that a team of doctors comprising specialists should visit the area and provide best treatment facilities to the affected persons.

CM directed the officials of Health department to monitor the situation continuously. The Chief Minister directed to ensure provision of essential medicines in the special medical camp and undertake all possible measures to prevent the spread of disease any further.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.