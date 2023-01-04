Planning minister reviews 300 MW Coal Fired Power Project

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Ministry for Maritime Affairs, Power Division, Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company Ltd (COPHCL) to ensure 100 percent power consumption to 300 MW Coal Fired Power Project in order to avoid any financial loss to the national exchequer. The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the progress of 300 MW Coal Fired Power Project, said a press release issued here. The meeting was attended by the Chairman COPHCL, Chairman GPA and other relevant stakeholders. The project was conceived under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) in 2016 that would cater to the needs of some 150,000 local people by the end of 2023. The project aimed at improving the reliability of the local power supply that would help gradually solve the problems in current economic development and urban construction in the Gwadar region, which is being restricted by the shortage of power.