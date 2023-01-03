‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants recreate Pakistani TikToker’s viral dance moves

Indian reality show Bigg Boss16 contestants are the latest celebrities to jump onto the “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” bandwagon as the group recreated the dance moves of viral Pakistani TikTok girl Ayesha in their latest video.

The whirlwind viral dance has officially made its Bigg Boss debut and the video is spreading like wildfire online.

During the New Year celebration, Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aja’ played. All the contestants danced following the Pakistani TikToker ‘Ayesha’ groovy steps.

If you are an avid Instagram user, you might have come across many reels of people for the viral song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Ajaa. The track is a hit, especially on Instagram.

The song shot to popularity after a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to it at a wedding ceremony went viral online. While Ayesha became an overnight sensation, the song also took the Internet by storm.