KP govt establishes nine new economic zones, revives 167 units

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government during last four years had established nine new Economic Zones (EZs) and revived 167 sick industrial units. In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here Sunday, the chief minister said that the new economic zones include Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshehra Economic Zone (extension), D.I Khan Economic Zone, Rashakia Special Economic Zone, Chitral Economic Zone, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Bannu Economic Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone and Mohmand Economic Zone. Additionally, Daraband Special Economic Zone, Salt and Gypsum City Karak, Buner Economic Zone, Katlang Economic Zone and Mansehra Economic Zone will also be launched soon. An investment of around Rs. 338 billion has been made in the above-mentioned economic zones wherein 167 sick industrial units have been revived and 366 new industrial units established. The chief minister termed industrial development as vital importance for economic stability and said that the incumbent provincial government was paying special attention to the industrial sector with the aim of creating employment and livelihood opportunities. He added that the provincial government was striving hard to provide a conducive environment for industrialists and attract investment.