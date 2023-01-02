Rescue-1122 deploys rescuers at 14 strategic points

Rescue-1122 has deployed the rescuers at strategic locations in Murree to give immediate response in case of emergency.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Secretary, Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer during a visit to Murree reviewed the emergency plan prepared to deal with any emergency during snowfall.

The Secretary also inspected all the arrangements finalized for Murree district and checked measures taken to give a quick response in case of any emergency.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Murree gave a briefing regarding the plan during a meeting held at the District Headquarters, Murree. Dr. Rizwan Naseer on the occasion also observed mock drills by the district staff to deal with emergencies during snowfall.

The secretary was informed that the purpose of deploying resources at strategic locations was to respond to blizzard and snow emergencies in a timely and effective manner.

District Murree Rescuers and Community Emergency Response Teams actively participated in the exercise. The Secretary also inspected the deployment of the rescuers and emergency vehicles at 14 strategic emergency points and emergency facility centers established at various locations in Murree.

The spokesman informed that Dr. Rizwan Naseer had instructed the DEO, Murree that the response of the rescue service related to snow storm or any untoward incident during winter should be prompt and professional.

The motorbike rescuers were directed to respond with community emergency response teams from strategic points as snow and traffic jams during winter make it difficult to respond from the rescue stations. On the orders of the Secretary, the authorities concerned had declared code red across Murree and Rawalpindi. The Secretary urged the citizens to use the toll-free emergency number 1122 in case of any emergency as a timely call could help the rescuers to give a quick response.