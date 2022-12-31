APHC announces to observe Jan 5 as Right to Self-Determination Day

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has announced that Kashmiris will observe January 5 as the ‘Right to Self-Determination’ day by organizing protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other programs to invite world attention towards the long-pending Kashmir dispute in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior APHC leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while making the announcement in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the unresolved Kashmir dispute is a big question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

“If the UN wants to restore its credibility it needs to implement its resolutions on Kashmir without further delay,” he said.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when UN Security Council passed a historic resolution saying, “The question of accession of the State of Jammu & Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite”. Gulzar said that seven decades have passed but the promised plebiscite remains unfulfilled till date.

The APHC leader lamented that UN did nothing concrete to implement its resolutions which emboldened India to crush Kashmiris’ just struggle militarily. He said that by deploying over one million trigger-happy troops, India has turned Kashmir into a gigantic prison. Indian troops who have been given license to kill Kashmiris are trampling humanity under their jackboots, he added.

“Martyrdom of over one lakh Kashmiris, destruction of over 150 thousand structures, molestation of more than 13 thousand Kashmiri women is a glaring proof how India is hell-bent on annihilating Kashmiris and occupy their land,” he informed.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that after 5 August 2019, RSS-led Modi regime has broken all previous records of brutalities. It is using Israeli-type tactics to deprive Kashmiris of their land and impose its devilish Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

Issuing of domiciles to thousands of non-Kashmiris, granting them land in occupied territory and introduction of other anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim laws have made the evil intentions of Hindutva forces very clear that they want to strip Kashmiris of their identity, culture and land.

The APHC leader appealed Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world to organize large scale protest demonstrations in different countries of the world and to invite the world’s attention towards the Kashmir issue. He also urged the world community especially the UN to take concrete steps for the settlement of Kashmir issue.

APHC AJK leader Muhammad Sultan Bhat in a statement in Islamabad said that UN resolutions of 5 January provide basis for the resolution of Kashmir conflict.