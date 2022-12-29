PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss national security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Thursday.

Professional as well as matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in recent terror incidents as the top guns pledged to crush the terrorism menace across the country, sources added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss matters related to national security.

Sources privy to the matter told that the PM has convened the NSC meeting at PM House on Friday, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as the military chiefs.