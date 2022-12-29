Maintaining law & order top priority, IGP assures Punjab governor

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

The Governor Punjab expressed good wishes to the IGP Aamir Zulfiqar on assuming the office. Muhammad Balighur Rahman said maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people are among the priorities of the government. He urged the IG Punjab to take effective measures to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to prevent crimes.

“I hope that under your leadership, Punjab Police will perform its professional duties in a better way,” the Governor said, adding the police station culture should change and the police should help the masses in the true sense. IGP Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar said maintaining law and order in the province is his top priority and assured the Governor Punjab that the police will discharge its duties to the fullest.

The police chief said in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, security has been put on high alert in the province.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, taking notice of the incident of killing of two people by firing between two groups in Sargodha. He ordered RPO Sargodha to submit incident report. IG Punjab directed senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and said that a special team should be formed to arrest the accused. He directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken. IG Punjab said that the provision of justice to the families should be ensured on priority basis.

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of three people due to long-standing rivalry in Attock and has asked RPO Rawalpindi for a report on the incident. IG Punjab ordered senior police officers to reach the spot immediately. IG Punjab directed to form a special team for the early arrest of accused and said that strict legal action should be taken against them. IG Punjab directed that senior officers should keep in close touch with the families and ensure immediate delivery of justice.