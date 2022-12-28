Cadet College Fateh Jang educational services hailed

Director Outreach Program and Army Medical Cell Brig. Nadeem Rahmatullah inaugurated the Captain Colonel Sher Khan Stadium at Cadet College Fateh Jang. While congratulating the college administration on the inauguration of the stadium with a capacity of 2,000 people, he said that Officer Captain Colonel Sher Khan (Nishaan-e-Haider) is a pride of the Pakistan Army and for all of us. On this occasion, whilst appreciating the passion and enthusiasm of cadets, he said that Cadet College of Fateh Jang would be the best institution for future officers. The stadium was described as a gift to the cadets. Later, he visited the science exhibition organized by the college, where he observed different scientific projects and models made by cadets, which he appreciated and acknowledged their creativity. The administration of the college and the Chairman Board of Governors presented Brig. Nadeem Rahmatullah, Colonel Irfan and their team members with Souvenirs as an expression of gratitude.