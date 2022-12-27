Fuel fraud, theft rises along with prices in Germany: Report

Parallel to the rise in gasoline prices, fuel fraud and theft has also climbed significantly in northeastern Germany this year. In the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, there were 1,811 cases of fuel fraud through December, a 43% jump from 2021, according to police figures cited in a report by German news agency DPA. Fuel fraud is defined as filling up at a gas station and driving away without having paid. The cases caused damages worth €137,700 (around $146,300), double the losses recorded last year, the report said. Fuel theft incidents saw an astonishing rise of 120% from 2021, leading to damages of around €485,000 (around $515,300). Fraud cases also “increased extremely” in the capital Berlin, its police chief Barbara Slowik told DPA without giving specific figures. “This can easily be explained by the sharp rise in prices,” she added.