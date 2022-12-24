Punjab CM gives Rs1.5m to Sajid Sadpara for ‘K2 Clean Up’ campaign

Famous high-altitude mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office on Saturday.

CM handed over a cheque worth rupees 1.5 million to Sajid Ali Sadpara for “K2 Clean Up” campaign.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the CM remarked that the efforts of Sajid Ali Sadpara for “K2 Clean Up” campaign were praiseworthy, saying that it was necessary to clean up mountains along with cities, villages, streets and towns. He maintained that the Punjab government fully supports “K2 Clean Up” campaign and the campaign would also prove to be beneficial in promoting tourism.

CM complimented Sajid Ali Sadpara for being a brave son of Pakistan who achieved a remarkable milestone by conquering K2 mountain without oxygen. He vowed to continue to encourage the youth like Sajid Ali Sadpara in future as well.

Sajid Ali Sadpara thanked the chief minister on extending commendable cooperation for “K2 Clean Up” campaign and remarked that CM won their hearts by generously providing funds for the campaign.

Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and DG Sports Board Punjab were also present on the occasion.

CM felicitates Christian community on Christmas: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the Christian community of the country on Christmas and cut the Christmas cake with the Christian and other minorities community at his office here on Saturday.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that he had given ownership rights to the Christian community by visiting Youhanabad and Kasur during his previous tenure. He announced once again to grant ownership rights to the minorities dwelling in katchi abadis. He apprised that the Punjab government had decided to give ownership rights to the Muslims along with granting ownership rights to the minorities residing in katchi abadis.

CM highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah denoted a white colour in the national flag for the minorities, adding that to safeguard the rights of minorities was part of our duty. He revealed to fix the quota of minorities in employment by enhancing it from 2 per cent to 5 per cent. He added that special funds were being provided on the religious festivals of minorities as well. CM said that funds for the construction and repair work of churches had been increased.

The chief minister maintained that the funds being provided for the welfare of minorities community were solely spent on their well-being. He outlined that the problems pertaining to constituencies of the elected representatives belonging to minorities community would be resolved on priority basis. He vowed to further strengthen the constituencies of Assembly members belonging to minorities.

CM remarked that the doors of his office remain open all the time for the minorities community and would further strive with noble intentions to resolve all their problems as soon as possible.

Members of Punjab Assembly Rafique Babu, Mahinder Pall Singh, Samuel Yaqoob, Udestor Chohan, Fouzia, Saira Raza, Political Assistants Robinson Aziz Francis, Aruj Raza Siami, Sumera Malik, Arch Bishop Sebesteen, Arch Bishop of Lahore, Dr. Majeed Abel, Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs , Secretary Information and other officials participated in the ceremony.

Political Assistant to CM cuts Christmas cake at Ganga Ram Hospital: Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations organized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

He wished the merry Christmas to the Christian community staff members of the hospital and cut Christmas cake. He also visited the hospital especially the newly inaugurated Mother and child care center. He reviewed the basic facilities provided to the families. MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Professor Dr Athar gave briefing to the guest and informed the best medical facilities were being provided to the patients. Robinson Aziz discussed with different doctors, patients ,lower staff members and the attendants.He emphasized on the provision of free medicine to the patients and directed the Medical Superintendent for special arrangements for the attendants who stay in the hospital in such a cold weather.