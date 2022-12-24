PM urges steps to promote IT products’ export on priority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan had immense talent and skills in the field of information technology and stressed the need for increasing the export of IT-related products on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting to promote the exports of IT products, the prime minister called for devising a future strategy to promote IT-related exports. The prime minister stressed taking benefit from the workforce of the country’s professionals in information technology.

He directed the relevant ministers and officials to resolve the problems faced by the exports of IT products. He also stressed improving the connection of universities and academia with the IT industries.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistani entrepreneurs had played an important role in the promotion of the IT sector, adding that such exporters would be appreciated at the government level.

The meeting was informed that last year, Pakistan’s IT-related export touched $2.6 billion, while efforts were afoot to increase the volume up to $5 billion in the next five years. It was told that the largest chunk of the IT products was being exported to the United States, which comprised 57 percent of the total exports.

The meeting was informed that the country had the second biggest freelance workforce in the world, for which Pakistan Software Export was taking steps to use the potential. Also, the launch of two-year associate degree programmes in IT is under consideration to encourage the young generation to join the field. It was highlighted that promotion of artificial intelligence, cyber technology, chain, and cloud technology was the priority of the government. Also, the brand of Tech Destination is being promoted at the international level.

The meeting was told that the Federal Board of Revenue had established help desks in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to facilitate the IT exporters. The desks are working at the level of Commissioner Inland Revenue. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Information Technology Minister Amin ul Haq, Special Assistants to PM Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahd Hussain, Shiza Fatima, and senior government officials. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early construction of modern housing units in the Federal Capital for overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to provide the residential units of international standards for expatriates, said the provision of modern housing facilities for the overseas Pakistanis was among the government’s priorities.

He said that the construction firms of international fame should be engaged for the said housing projects.

The prime minister said the overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset for the country and the protection of their rights would be ensured.

The senior officers of the Capital Development Authority gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the housing projects. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, former MNAs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel, CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younus and senior officers attended the meeting.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif said that the signing of three MoUs on aviation, investment and banking cooperation would not only enhance trade and economic relations, but also spur people to people contacts. The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation from Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, welcomed the delegation which was visiting here to attend 11th Session of Inter-governmental Joint Commission ( IJC).

The prime minister appreciated the decisions agreed upon during the 11th Session of IJC and expressed satisfaction on concurrent holding of Joint Business Council which brought businessmen from both the countries together. The Kazakh deputy prime minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome accorded to the delegation. He said the fruitful interaction between the two countries would continue to flourish in days to come.

The prime minister reiterated that friendship between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was deepening day by day and successful holding of IJC was testimony to the growing relationship.