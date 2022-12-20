IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wednesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till Wednesday on appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the appeals in the said murder case. At the outset of hearing counsel for the plaintiff, Shaukat Mukadam said that a petition of insanity could only be filed if an accused was incapable. The concerned magistrate had stated that he had heard the accused when he was produced on July 21, but no such situation was mentioned, he said. On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that neither a medical examination of the accused was done nor the court had written anything about when the remand was ordered. The defence side had not taken the plea of insanity of accused Zahir Jaffar during remand, he added. The lawyer said that the parents of the accused also didn’t mention insanity in their applications at the time of the arrest of the accused. Zahir Jaffar’s lawyer filed insanity plea after the testimony of the 12th witness by the trial court.