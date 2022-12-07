Celeste Sunday Special Icon Awards | Vote For Your Favorite Category Now!

December is the month of celebrations and festivities, and as the year draws to an end, it’s time for the second Master Celeste Sunday Special Icon Awards, hosted by Sunday Times Magazine in collaboration with Celeste!

The MCSSIA is a trademark and recognition of the diligence and preeminence of a nominee in their field that shines bright and illustrates their hard work and brand personality, that is recognized by all! Sunday Times Magazine, pioneering the first of its kind – digital awards uses the opportunity to celebrate and cherish our industry, and talent!MCSSIA highlights nominees hand-picked in their category, with categories ranging from best actor, to best recording artist; selecting the one that stands out the most – celebrating existing flair, and encouraging the upcoming talent!

The Master Celeste Sunday Special Icon Awards consist of:

Jury Lunch: Our handpicked jury, consisting of influencers and industry personnel select the top categories, and nominees for the respected categories at a formal soiree’. The nominees are then announced digitally across Sunday’s digital platforms.

Jury Round Table: The jury meets to discuss and finalize the recipients of the Sunday Special Awards at a formal sundowner.

Awards Announcement: Awards are announced via Sunday’s digital platforms, and award giveaways are given out to the recipients.

The voting is now live on Sunday Times’ website and this is your chance to ensure your favorite Drama, Youtuber and Actor get the much-deserved recognition and appreciation for their hard work by winning the Master Celeste Sunday Special Icon Award! Stay tuned to our website for more details and fun content, and get voting because this is your chance to prove your love for your favorite celebrity! Happy voting!