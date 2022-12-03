Japan provides $4.1m to UNICEF for flood affectees in Pakistan

The Government of Japan provided USD 4.196 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on humanitarian grounds to improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in the flood affected areas. The funds would be utilized for refugee settlements and host communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces. An event was held here today by UNICEF to acknowledge and thank the Government and people of Japan for their usual and generous support for the children in Pakistan. The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E WADA Mitsuhiro, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Mr. Abdullah Fadil, and senior officials of the Government of Pakistan attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik said, “Government of Pakistan stands committed in maximizing support to its flood affected people with continued involvement of international community.”

“Japan has always been a lead in such assistance role for Pakistan and it is gratefully acknowledged at people-to-People tiers. UNICEF Pakistan is also at the forefront of such initiatives and has enabled swift delivery of key relief aid articles to people in distress.” “National Disaster Management Authority, the national Coordinating authority for all emergencies mitigation and Control, engages all stakeholders and donor agencies, to help investment in capacity building and developing sound robust national preparedness regime. We endorse the high value of UNICEF donations and Thank Government of Japan for helping minimize the impact of the damage in flood affected areas of Pakistan,” he added.

Using Japanese funds and working in coordination with the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments, UNICEF is working to ensure that host and refugee communities in the two provinces have access to improved WASH services.

These services include provision of improved water quality and supply, regular cleaning of drains, improved solid waste management and emergency WASH services in health centres and schools. This has contributed to significant reduction in the incidence of diseases caused by unsafe water and poor hygiene. At the ceremony, H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan said, “Japan in partnership with UNICEF, has successfully supported Afghan refugees and their host communities in KP and Balochistan provinces in WASH and nutrition, ensuring the most vulnerable have access to safe water, hygiene facilities, and nutrition supplements. Now as an immediate response to the widespread flooding, Japan stands ready to provide emergency support to the affected by providing clean water and hygiene items.”

Funds provided by Japan to UNICEF for its humanitarian services in the flood-affected areas are being used to provide safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, raising awareness about personal and communal hygiene, provision of hygiene kits, and scanning nutritional status of children and women in camps and communities. “We are extremely grateful for the generous funding from the Government of Japan to children and families at this critical juncture,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “It is the most vulnerable children and families who are bearing the brunt of the devastating floods and they need support to survive. Without action, more children will lose their lives in the weeks to come. Ensuring the availability of safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and medical and nutrition services is critical to avert further deaths.”